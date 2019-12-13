Tokryman, Joyce LOUDONVILLE Joyce Tokryman, 82 of Loudonville, passed away after a long illness on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at her home. Born and raised in Cohoes, Joyce was the daughter of the late Augustus and Elizabeth (Serapiglio) Sebastian. She was the devoted wife of 61 years to Leo Tokryman. Loving mother of Jeffrey Tokryman of Boca Raton, Fla., James (April) Tokryman of Newbury, Fla. and Christine Tokryman of Latham. Cherished grandmother of Ryan Tokryman and Sophia Tokryman. Dearest sister of Gloria Gooley (Donn). Predeceased by her brother Raymond Sebastian. Nieces and nephews also survive. Joyce was a resident of Cohoes all her life where she received her education from Cohoes High School, class of 1955. She later moved with her family to Loudonville in 1995. Joyce worked for many years at the Cohoes City School District from where she retired. Prior to the school district, Joyce worked for N.Y. Telephone Co. Joyce was a member and a communicant of Christ our Light Catholic Church. She was also a proud member of the Rosary Society at the former St. Rita's Parish in Cohoes. Joyce enjoyed spending time with her entire family and loved cooking for them. She also loved making ceramics and taking family trips to Wildwood Crest every summer. Private services at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 13, 2019