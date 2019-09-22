Lynch, Joyce Tucker NEW ORLEANS, La. Joyce Tucker Lynch passed away following a long illness, on September 5, 2019, at St. Margaret's Nursing Home in New Orleans at the age of 92. Mrs. Lynch, originally from Burlington, Vt., spent the bulk of her years residing in East Berne. Joyce was the beloved and devoted wife of the late John F. Lynch "Jack"; and loving stepmother of the late Kathleen A. Burt (husband, David Burt). She was the adoring grandmother of Maureen and Lindsay Burt; and beloved aunt of Carlene Couper (husband, David Couper). Daughter of the late Elizabeth Tucker and Clarence Tucker; and sister of the late Irene Midleton, Thelma Rita Tucker, Stuart Tucker, Kenneth Tucker, June Hickey, and John Henry Norton. Joyce is also survived by numerous beloved nieces and nephews. A retired registered nurse of Albany Memorial Hospital, Joyce gave many years of her life in service to others. When not at the hospital Joyce could be found on the golf course, at events with her Red Hats Society, walking with her dogs, or celebrating at the Ancient Order of Hibernians. While Jack was alive, Joyce enjoyed multiple trips to Ireland to visit family and friends. A memorial service will be held on September 24, in the Magin & Keegan Funeral Home, 891 Madison Ave., Albany. Visitation will occur between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. with a service to follow. Immediately following the service, Joyce will be laid to rest in St. Agnes Cemetery.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 22, 2019