Lynch, Joyce Tucker NEW ORLEANS, La. Joyce Tucker Lynch passed away following a long illness, on September 5, 2019, at St. Margaret's Nursing home in New Orleans at the age of 92. Joyce was the beloved and devoted wife of the late John F. Lynch "Jack"; and loving stepmother of the late Kathleen A. (David) Burt. She was the adoring grandmother of Maureen and Lindsay Burt; and beloved aunt to Carlene (David) Couper. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, September 24, at 1 p.m. in the Magin & Keegan Funeral Home, 891 Madison Ave., Albany. Relatives and friends are invited and may also call at the funeral home on Tuesday after 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 23, 2019