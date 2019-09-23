Joyce Tucker Lynch

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Tucker Lynch.
Service Information
Magin & Keegan Funeral Home Inc
891 Madison Ave
Albany, NY
12208
(518)-482-2698
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Magin & Keegan Funeral Home Inc
891 Madison Ave
Albany, NY 12208
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Magin & Keegan Funeral Home Inc
891 Madison Ave
Albany, NY 12208
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Agnes Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lynch, Joyce Tucker NEW ORLEANS, La. Joyce Tucker Lynch passed away following a long illness, on September 5, 2019, at St. Margaret's Nursing home in New Orleans at the age of 92. Joyce was the beloved and devoted wife of the late John F. Lynch "Jack"; and loving stepmother of the late Kathleen A. (David) Burt. She was the adoring grandmother of Maureen and Lindsay Burt; and beloved aunt to Carlene (David) Couper. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, September 24, at 1 p.m. in the Magin & Keegan Funeral Home, 891 Madison Ave., Albany. Relatives and friends are invited and may also call at the funeral home on Tuesday after 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.