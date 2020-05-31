Diaz, Sister Juana Resto RSCJ ALBANY Religious of the Sacred Heart, Juana Resto Diaz, RSCJ, died May 15, 2020, in Albany. Juana Resto Diaz, RSCJ, was born in 1928 to Regino Resto and Marcelina Diaz Resto in Puerto Rico. She entered the Society of the Sacred Heart in 1955 in San Diego and made her first vows in 1957. Juana was a coadjutrix sister (a non-teaching religious) who served in various support roles in Sacred Heart schools in Chicago and Omaha. During her early years in the Society, Juana was a cook at Woodlands Academy in Lake Forest, Ill., and for her community. She also worked in pastoral ministry in the emergency department and was highly valued at Boston City Hospital. Over the years, Juana suffered with pancreatitis and was hospitalized on a few occasions. While at Boston City Hospital as a patient, Juana, by her own account, said she was not charged for her care because of how much her work there was appreciated. Remembered for her kind and generous spirit, Sister Resto was greatly appreciated by the Latino community in Boston and served for a number of years supporting the Hispanic apostolate. Known as the "Mother Teresa" of the South End for her pastoral work, Sister Resto endeared herself to numerous families and was present for baptisms, confirmations, first communions, weddings, births and deaths. She helped translate for Spanish-speaking people for their doctors' appointments, and at-home and hospital visits. Sister Resto served as a eucharistic minister at Holy Cross Cathedral where she served, and assisted at the Blackstone Elementary School. The people she served and the Boston RSCJ loved her. In 2005, Sister Resto moved to Kenwood where she served as sacristan, and in November 2008 was one of the foundresses at Abba House in Albany. As sous chef, she helped to prepare the first Thanksgiving meal for the community. However, by the end of that year, it was clear she needed to move to Teresian House to begin her ministry of prayer there. Families from Boston's South End would drive to Albany to see her. Her move to Teresian House allowed Sister Resto to have time for her creative pursuits. She was quite skilled at numerous crafts, crocheting, knitting, and painting among them, and was often a favorite of volunteers and the families of other residents, as she would pray for them and make them little gifts. One of her Sacred Heart Sisters likened her to "a lily of the valley - precious to those who could find her but hidden from most eyes." Sister Resto is survived by many loving family members and friends here and in Puerto Rico. Over the past few weeks, Sister Resto's health declined, and on May 15, 2020, she went peacefully to God. She was laid to rest at the Kenwood Cemetery in Albany. A memorial service will be planned when it is possible. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2020.