Coyle, Juanita G. NAPLES, Fla. Juanita G. Coyle, 95, entered eternal life on Monday, September 28, 2020, in Naples, Fla. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late George and Juanita Montgomery Gorman. She was a longtime communicant of St. Catherine of Siena Church (Parish of Mater Christi) in Albany. Juanita loved people and enjoyed countless social gatherings with her friends and family throughout her life. After her retirement from The Business Council of New York State, she enjoyed bridge games, reading, as well as time on the golf course. Juanita was predeceased by her husband of sixty-three years, Thomas M. Coyle. She is survived by sons, Richard R. Coyle (Diane) and Thomas M. Coyle (Amy); along with seven grandchildren: Adrienne, Alexis (James Minogue), Alexandra, Christopher (Melissa), Andria, Jessica and Julie (Grant Jerich); seven great-grandchildren; and former daughter-in-law Anne Coyle. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery with a private family service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the America Cancer Society. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com






Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 489-0188
MAKE A DONATION
