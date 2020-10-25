1/1
Juanita Mildred Mabey
Mabey, Juanita Mildred REXFORD Juanita Mildred Mabey of Rexford passed away on October 22, 2020, after a year-long battle with cancer. She was born on November 23, 1937, to Lyle Edward Wagar and Frances Virginia Mesick in Ghent. Juanita lived at Coburg Village in Rexford for the past 16 years. She was a graduate of Chatham High School in 1955, and was a member of the Dutch Reformed Church in Ghent. Juanita enjoyed gardening, decorating, antiquing, and shopping. She was especially proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a long-time member of The Kinderhook Garden Club and she was an award winning flower arranger. She was predeceased by her sisters, Donna Pendergast (Neal) and Lyla Shanahan (Tom); and brother Peter Wagar. She is survived by her sister, Sandy Kratt (Richard); and 10 nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her children, Doug Mabey (Nicole), Patricia Weleski (Gary), Steven Mabey (Sharon), and Laura Blass (TJ); grandchildren, Steve Mabey (Marissa), Greg Blass (Sarah), Chelsea Davis (Craig), Kyle Mabey, Renee Mudge (Jason), Ryan Blass (Alicia), Lauren Swigart (DJ), and Megan Palko (Luke); nine great-grandchildren and three babies on the way. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga County, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. For online condolences, visit wenkfuneralhome.com


Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 25, 2020.
