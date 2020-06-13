Gates, Judith A. NISKAYUNA Judith "Judy" Anne Gates (O'Connor), 80 of Niskayuna, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020, with her loving husband and family by her side. Judy was born in Glens Falls on July 3, 1939, daughter of the late George and Agnes (Morgan) O'Connor. She was a graduate of Glens Falls High School and the former Katharine Gibbs School in Rhode Island. Judy moved to Washington, D.C. in 1958 to work for the Department of the Army before returning home to marry the love of her life, George. She enjoyed a long career with Niagara Mohawk before retiring in 2001. An avid reader, you could find Judy sitting on her deck in the warm months with a book, admiring the many flowers George planted for her every year. The yellow flowers were always her favorite. Judy had a love of travel. With her young family, summers were spent at the beach in Lavallette, N.J. She always wanted to go to Ireland, and was able to fulfill that dream a few years ago. She loved seeing where her ancestors were from and she wore the O'Connor name proudly. Judy enjoyed spending her winters in Marco Island, Fla. with George and their many friends. She loved to share stories from their gatherings at the Tiki Bar. She was a communicant of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish in Schenectady, and a dedicated volunteer at the Regional Food Bank. Judy is survived by her husband of 61 years, George; sons, Thomas (Janice) Gates of Clifton Park, Michael (Khristina) Gates of Rochester, Paul (Lisa) Gates of Loudonville, and Daniel (Barbara) Gates of Latham; her cherished grandchildren, Shannon, Shawn, Marissa, Emily, Tyler (fiance Emily), and Dylan; sisters, Barbara, Joan, and Mary; as well as many nieces and nephews. Judy was predeceased by her brother Michael O'Connor. The family would like to thank Father John Provost for his recent visits and the prayers that he provided Judy in her final days. It is comforting to know that she is now at peace. A private service will be held for immediate family. In honor of Judy, friends may make a donation to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.