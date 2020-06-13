Judith A. Gates
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gates, Judith A. NISKAYUNA Judith "Judy" Anne Gates (O'Connor), 80 of Niskayuna, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020, with her loving husband and family by her side. Judy was born in Glens Falls on July 3, 1939, daughter of the late George and Agnes (Morgan) O'Connor. She was a graduate of Glens Falls High School and the former Katharine Gibbs School in Rhode Island. Judy moved to Washington, D.C. in 1958 to work for the Department of the Army before returning home to marry the love of her life, George. She enjoyed a long career with Niagara Mohawk before retiring in 2001. An avid reader, you could find Judy sitting on her deck in the warm months with a book, admiring the many flowers George planted for her every year. The yellow flowers were always her favorite. Judy had a love of travel. With her young family, summers were spent at the beach in Lavallette, N.J. She always wanted to go to Ireland, and was able to fulfill that dream a few years ago. She loved seeing where her ancestors were from and she wore the O'Connor name proudly. Judy enjoyed spending her winters in Marco Island, Fla. with George and their many friends. She loved to share stories from their gatherings at the Tiki Bar. She was a communicant of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish in Schenectady, and a dedicated volunteer at the Regional Food Bank. Judy is survived by her husband of 61 years, George; sons, Thomas (Janice) Gates of Clifton Park, Michael (Khristina) Gates of Rochester, Paul (Lisa) Gates of Loudonville, and Daniel (Barbara) Gates of Latham; her cherished grandchildren, Shannon, Shawn, Marissa, Emily, Tyler (fiance Emily), and Dylan; sisters, Barbara, Joan, and Mary; as well as many nieces and nephews. Judy was predeceased by her brother Michael O'Connor. The family would like to thank Father John Provost for his recent visits and the prayers that he provided Judy in her final days. It is comforting to know that she is now at peace. A private service will be held for immediate family. In honor of Judy, friends may make a donation to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 489-0188
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved