|
|
Meyer, Judith A. EAST GREENBUSH Judith A. Meyer, 66 of East Greenbush, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. Judith was born on June 9, 1952, in Kew Gardens, N.Y., the daughter of the late Jerome and Mary (Hartzell) Helion. Judy was a geriatric nurse for Woodbury Nursing Home, in Long Island for many years before becoming ill. Survivors include her beloved husband, Howard M. Meyer; and her devoted children, Howard J. Meyer and Susan Meyer. Friends may attend her calling hours from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. The funeral service will be held immediately following at 7 p.m. Final entombment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Judith's name to a .
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 21, 2019