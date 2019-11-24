|
Retzlaff, Judith A. SPEIGLETOWN Judith A. "Judy" Retzlaff, 72 of Speigletown, beloved sweetheart and wife of 47 years to Stephen "Steve" Retzlaff of Speigletown, peacefully entered into eternal life surrounded by her family on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late William and Sophie Mack Surprenant and was a graduate of Keveny Academy in Cohoes. Judy retired in 2015 from Clough Harbour Associates where she had been employed for 30 years. She loved to travel and was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Beloved wife of Stephen; devoted mother of Deborah (Deane) Lapham of Speigletown; cherished grandmother of Jacob and Julianna Lapham; loving sister and aunt of Thomas (Lisa) Surprenant (children, Ryan and Adam), all of Cohoes; and best friend to Jill Graber of Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to join Judy's family for her committal service on Tuesday, November 26, at 1:30 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY. There are no calling hours. The Retzlaff family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the nursing staff at Samaritan Hospital as well as to Community Hospice of Rensselaer for their loving and compassionate care which they have provided to Judy and her family. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to The , 4 Pine West Plaza, #405, Albany, NY 12205 or to Community Hospice of Rensselaer, 295 Valleyview Blvd., Rensselaer, NY 12144, in memory of Judith A. Retzlaff. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue, Troy, NY . To express your on-line condolences on Judith's "Tribute Wall", please visit sanvidgefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 24, 2019