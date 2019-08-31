Amadei, Judith "Judy" ALBANY Judith "Judy" Amadei, 72, entered eternal life on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the Teresian House with her husband and son at her side. She was born in Schenectady to the late John and Emily Karandy Lasak. Judy had a love for animals and spent countless hours volunteering and supporting for 25 years at the Animal Protective Foundation, Scotia. Also, for several years she had worked for the Dispute & Resolution Center in Albany. She is survived by her husband of fifty-one years, Vittorio "Victor" Amadei of Clifton Park; her son John A. Amadei of New York City; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 4, at 1 p.m. in Sts. Cyril and Method Cemetery, Rotterdam. Donations may be made in Judy's memory to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Glenville, NY, 12302. To leave a message for the family please visit www.LGFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019