Judith Ann Del Signore
1949 - 2020
Del Signore, Judith Ann MURRELLS INLET, S.C. Judith Ann (Hughes) Del Signore, age 70, died on June 15, 2020, in Murrells Inlet, S.C., where she had resided for 16 years. Judy was born on July 30, 1949, to Edward and Frances Hughes (Rootes) in Poughkeepsie. Memorial services will be held at a future date in the Burroughs Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet, S.C. Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is in charge of arrangements. For further family information, online condolences and memorial information please visit www.burroughsfh.com


Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
