Matrazzo, Judith Ann "Judy" SARATOGA SPRINGS Judith Ann Matrazzo "Judy" beloved wife, mother, nana and great-nana passed away peacefully at her home on March 9, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born in Albany, N.Y. on June 4, 1943, she was predeceased by her parents, Anna Mae (Close) and John Whitman. Judy was married to Francis (Frank) for 51 loving years prior to his passing on January 8, 2015. Judy loved her family, and grandchildren and great-grandchildren, they were the center of her life. She is survived by her three children, Denise (Ed) Kirkpatrick, Daniel (Sue) Matrazzo and Debbie (Gary) Thompson. She was adored by her grandchildren, Megan, Rebecca, Daniel and Matthew. She was affectionately known as "Nana" by her great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Mae and Natalie. Judy was predeceased by her siblings, John and Dennis Whitman. She had a great sense of humor and loved by all. She will be dearly be missed by her entire family. A very special thank you to Dr. John Pezzulo for his professional, dedicated and heartwarming care to our dear mother. We would also like to thank Dr. Su and his staff, Saratoga Hospice, Saratoga Pulmonary Staff and the private home health care "family" that touched Judy's Life. Judy worked at the Wilton Developmental Center and community homes for many years. Her pride was raising her three children and spending time with her grandchildren and great-granddaughters and her beloved fur babies. Judy enjoyed decorating, shopping, and was an avid cook who enjoyed preparing holiday meals for her family. Her home was always open to all friends and family who visited. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, March 15, from 10-11 a.m. at the Historic Church of St. Peter, 241 Broadway. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately following at 11 a.m. Burial will be held in St. Peter's Cemetery, West Ave. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice Program, Saratoga County on-line or 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany NY 12208 or to the Saratoga County SPCA, 6010 County Farm Rd., Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 12, 2019