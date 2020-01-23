Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Ann Smi. View Sign Service Information Riverview Funeral Home, Inc. 218 2nd Avenue Troy , NY 12180 (518)-235-5610 Mass of Christian Burial 8:00 AM Church of the Holy Trinity 122 Vliet Blvd Cohoe , NY View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Cohoes American Legion 93 Onieda St. Cohoes , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Smi, Judith Ann COHOES Judith Ann Smi, 73, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, surrounded by her beloved children, at St. Peter's Hospice Inn, Albany. Judith was born in Cohoes on May 23, 1946, daughter of the late John F. Moryl Sr. and Ruth T. Band Moryl. Judy resided in her hometown for most of her life and was educated in the Cohoes School System. She was employed for Nashua Company, formerly Behr-Manning in Watervliet for over 40 years, retiring in 1998. After she retired she moved to Schroon Lake, N.Y., moving back to Cohoes in 2014. Judy loved to play Bingo and decorate for the holidays, but what she loved most was spending time with her family and friends. Judy married the love of her life, John W. Smi on May 1, 1999. They spent 15 wonderful years together until John's death in 2014. Judy is survived by her beloved children, Daniel E. Linen Jr. (Kelly) and Donna M. Linen (Ray Jewett), all of Cohoes. Judy was the dear sister of Joseph Moryl (Helen) of Schroon Lake, Jeff Moryl (Nicki) of Malta, and Jackie Durrant (late Tom) of Cohoes, and the late John F. Moryl Jr. (Carol). Also surviving are Judy's cherished grandchildren: Daniel E. Linen, III of Waterford, DeAnna Linen (Charles Arline) of Watervliet, Dani Leigh Linen (Paul Harter) of Rensselaer, Dylan Linen (Meaghan McConkey) of Cohoes, DeLanie Linen of Cohoes; and her adored great-grandchildren: Nicholas and Arianna Linen, Charles, Camren and Casyn Arline. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who Judy was so special to, as well as her dear friends of many years, Gary and Margaret Soucy of Schroon Lake. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 8 a.m. in the Church of the Holy Trinity, 122 Vliet Blvd, Cohoes. A celebration of Judy's life will be held after the Mass at 12 p.m. at the Cohoes American Legion, 93 Onieda St., Cohoes. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Inurnment will take place in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation, in Judy's memory, to the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. For online condolences please visit







Smi, Judith Ann COHOES Judith Ann Smi, 73, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, surrounded by her beloved children, at St. Peter's Hospice Inn, Albany. Judith was born in Cohoes on May 23, 1946, daughter of the late John F. Moryl Sr. and Ruth T. Band Moryl. Judy resided in her hometown for most of her life and was educated in the Cohoes School System. She was employed for Nashua Company, formerly Behr-Manning in Watervliet for over 40 years, retiring in 1998. After she retired she moved to Schroon Lake, N.Y., moving back to Cohoes in 2014. Judy loved to play Bingo and decorate for the holidays, but what she loved most was spending time with her family and friends. Judy married the love of her life, John W. Smi on May 1, 1999. They spent 15 wonderful years together until John's death in 2014. Judy is survived by her beloved children, Daniel E. Linen Jr. (Kelly) and Donna M. Linen (Ray Jewett), all of Cohoes. Judy was the dear sister of Joseph Moryl (Helen) of Schroon Lake, Jeff Moryl (Nicki) of Malta, and Jackie Durrant (late Tom) of Cohoes, and the late John F. Moryl Jr. (Carol). Also surviving are Judy's cherished grandchildren: Daniel E. Linen, III of Waterford, DeAnna Linen (Charles Arline) of Watervliet, Dani Leigh Linen (Paul Harter) of Rensselaer, Dylan Linen (Meaghan McConkey) of Cohoes, DeLanie Linen of Cohoes; and her adored great-grandchildren: Nicholas and Arianna Linen, Charles, Camren and Casyn Arline. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who Judy was so special to, as well as her dear friends of many years, Gary and Margaret Soucy of Schroon Lake. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 8 a.m. in the Church of the Holy Trinity, 122 Vliet Blvd, Cohoes. A celebration of Judy's life will be held after the Mass at 12 p.m. at the Cohoes American Legion, 93 Onieda St., Cohoes. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Inurnment will take place in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation, in Judy's memory, to the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. For online condolences please visit TheRiverviewFuneralHome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close