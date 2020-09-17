Crawford, Judith Anne ALBANY Judith A. Crawford (Kosinski), 69 of Carrollton, Va., and formerly of Clifton Park and Loudonville, passed away peacefully at home on September 11, 2020, with her loving sons by her side. Born on February 20, 1951, in Albany, the daughter of the late Walter and Betty Kosinski, she spent most of her life in the Clifton Park and Albany areas. She loved the warm weather and beautiful beaches and moved to Virginia in 2017 to be closer to her two sons. She easily made new friends and always enjoyed having visitors. Judy was predeceased by her son, Gregory Crawford, whose passing left her with an unrepairable broken heart. She is survived by her former husband Raymond Crawford of Clifton Park; and her sons, Jason (Melodie) of Virginia and Mark (Rebecca) of North Carolina. Sister of Walter Kosinski of Round Lake and Lyn LaFalce of Latham. Loving grandmother of Kaylee, Ryleigh, and Molly Swann and Liam and Julianna Crawford, all of whom made her heart smile. Judy also leaves behind many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, dear friends, and her ever faithful companion, Chance. Judy graduated from Guilderland High School in 1969, and after being a stay-at-home mom, decided to pursue a career as a paralegal at the age of 45. She graduated with honors from Schenectady County Community College with an associate degree in applied science. She worked in many town court offices and retired from the N.Y.S. Office of the Attorney General. She was a very sociable woman, always looking for fun things to do, always helping anyone she could, and was active in many organizations. She joined the local Twins Club after her twin sons were born, was a member of the Jonesville Fire District Auxiliary, and was an active member in the Polish American Citizens Club in Albany. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Judy's family on Thursday, September 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway. Masks and social distancing are required; and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Funeral services on Friday, September 18, at 11:30 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, Loudonville where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. Please enter the church from only the main doorway. Masks and social distancing are required; church ambassadors will be available to help with seating and questions; and please attempt to arrive before 11:15 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com