Arnold, Judith ALBANY Judith Arnold of Albany and Cleverdale, died peacefully surrounded by her family on June 20, 2020. Judy graduated from VI (Vincentian Institute-Class of '59) and kept close contact with many of her classmates. At the young age of 17 she became secretary to the City of Albany's architect. She married her best friend, Joe, and started a family. Together they produced three amazing children and when they were all in school, she went back to work as secretary to the principal at St. Patrick's School in Albany for ten years. After the school closed, she went to work for BlueCross BlueShield of Northeastern N.Y. for almost eight years, then as secretary to the president of an ad agency in Albany for the next eight years, then back to Empire BlueCross until she retired in 2007. Judy leaves behind her husband of 60 years, Joe; son, Joseph V. Arnold Jr. (Jill); daughter, Judith Burkhard (Matthew); son, Jack Arnold (Beth); and eight amazing grandchildren, Rachel and Jake Arnold, Brian, Emily and Abby Burkhard, Casey, Erin and Calin Arnold; as well as her beloved sister, Nancy Macaione (Michael); her sisters-in-law, Patricia Nixon and Barbara Arnold; her dearest friend Pat Louis and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held at Magin & Keegan Funeral Home, 891 Madison Avenue, Albany on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A private funeral service will be held on Friday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lake George Conservancy, 4905 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton, NY 12814.