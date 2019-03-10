|
|
Blaise, Judith B. RENSSELAER Judith B. Blaise, age 74 of Rensselaer, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital She was born in Utica, the daughter of William and the late Helen Booth. Judy worked her way up and retired from Verizon as an office manager after 40 years of service. Judy was the beloved mother of Jason (Melissa) Cable and Eric Jenkins. She is also survived by a granddaughter and many loving friends. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Send condolences to www.wjrockefeller.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 10, 2019