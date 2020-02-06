Waring, Judith C. CHARLTON Judith C. Waring, age 75 of Charlton, passed away at home on Monday, February 3, 2020. Born on January 28, 1945, she was the daughter of the late John and Camille Schmansky. She was predeceased by her sister Janet Dietz. Judith spent most of her life at home raising her family in Farmingdale, N.Y. before moving to Saratoga County in 1985. She enjoyed volunteering her time as a president of the PTA and as a Girl Scouts leader, going shopping, and taking trips to the beach. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her loving husband Walter Waring Jr.; daughter Terry (Cheyenne) Koster; sons, Jay (Kathy) Waring, and Kevin (Tammy) Waring; special niece Susan Dietz-Cupp; her grandchildren, Krystal-Lynn, Miranda, Lindsey, Lucas, Chase, Chelsea, Kaitlyn, and Kyle. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. Ostrov, Donna and all of the staff for the wonderful care that they provided. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 8, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a celebration of life at 12:30 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation by going to crohnscolitisfoundation.org.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 6, 2020