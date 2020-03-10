|
|
Doud, Judith HALFMOON Judith M. DiMarco Doud, 78, went to be with her Lord on February 27, 2020. She found great happiness in being a wife and a mother to her two children Michael Doud and Kathleen Meerwarth. She enjoyed every moment she spent with them as well as her grandchildren, Olivia, Andrew, and Owen Doud, Mary and Leslie Perlee. She was the sister of James DiMarco, Hawaii. She is also survived by her "Son in Love" Paul Meerwarth. Her life significantly changed, and she found true fulfillment when she surrendered her life to Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. From that time on, her greatest passion was telling people the good news of Jesus Christ. She ministered to the women in the Schenectady County Jail teaching them about the unconditional love and forgiveness available in Christ and the opportunity for a joyous life that is only possible through the saving grace of Christ. For Jesus said, "I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me." A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at Liberty Church, 1840 Albany Street, Schenectady, on Friday, March 13, at 11 a.m. Donations may be made to Capital District Youth for Christ (put Cohoes City Life on the memo line) and Samaritan's Purse.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 10, 2020