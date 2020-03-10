Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Liberty Church
1840 Albany Street
Schenectady, NY
View Map

Judith Doud


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Doud Obituary
Doud, Judith HALFMOON Judith M. DiMarco Doud, 78, went to be with her Lord on February 27, 2020. She found great happiness in being a wife and a mother to her two children Michael Doud and Kathleen Meerwarth. She enjoyed every moment she spent with them as well as her grandchildren, Olivia, Andrew, and Owen Doud, Mary and Leslie Perlee. She was the sister of James DiMarco, Hawaii. She is also survived by her "Son in Love" Paul Meerwarth. Her life significantly changed, and she found true fulfillment when she surrendered her life to Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. From that time on, her greatest passion was telling people the good news of Jesus Christ. She ministered to the women in the Schenectady County Jail teaching them about the unconditional love and forgiveness available in Christ and the opportunity for a joyous life that is only possible through the saving grace of Christ. For Jesus said, "I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me." A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at Liberty Church, 1840 Albany Street, Schenectady, on Friday, March 13, at 11 a.m. Donations may be made to Capital District Youth for Christ (put Cohoes City Life on the memo line) and Samaritan's Purse.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
Download Now