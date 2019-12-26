Chester, Judith E. CASTLETON Judith E. Chester, 78, died on Friday December 20, 2019, in the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born and raised on Couse Corners in East Greenbush she was the daughter of the late Clinton and Viola Bonner. She was one of thirteen children. The Bonners were a very close, loving and proud family. Judy retired from the N.Y.S. Court of Claims after many years of service. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her most recent and favorite title was Mimi to Wyatt Gendron. Judy was predeceased by her daughter, Cindy; stepson, John IV; sisters, Beverly, Patricia and Betty Lou; brothers, Clinton and Ronnie. Judy is survived by her husband of 28 years John Chester III; son, Gerald (Jennifer) Gendron; stepsons, Robert (Caroline) Chester and William (Pamela) Chester; stepdaughter Janet Chester; grandchildren, Wyatt, Joe, Shawn, Mary Kate, Tanner, Sean, Maddison, Taylor, John V., Jacob and Olivia; great-grandchildren, Victoria, Katherine, John VI, William, Axton and Renley; sisters, Joan, Sandy, Donna and Sharon; brothers, Bud, Ricky and Reggie; along with many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St., Nassau on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment will take place in the spring in Woodlawn Cemetery, East Schodack. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019