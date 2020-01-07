Judith G. Laliberte

  • "Dick, Paul and I are in Florida for the winter. Our..."
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - John Bottillo
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY
12189
(518)-272-2824
Wake
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Ambrose Church
Latham, NY
Interment
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Gerald B.H Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Laliberte, Judith G. WATERVLIET Judith G. Laliberte passed peacefully on January 4, 2020, surrounded by love and family. A wake will be held on Saturday, January 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the calling hours at St. Ambrose Church in Latham at 11 a.m. Interment will be held on Monday, January 13, at 11 a.m. in Gerald B.H Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020
