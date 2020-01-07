Laliberte, Judith G. WATERVLIET Judith G. Laliberte passed peacefully on January 4, 2020, surrounded by love and family. A wake will be held on Saturday, January 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the calling hours at St. Ambrose Church in Latham at 11 a.m. Interment will be held on Monday, January 13, at 11 a.m. in Gerald B.H Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020