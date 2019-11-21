Judith Gallagher

Guest Book
  • "RIP Mrs Gallagher"
    - david lawrence
Service Information
Meyers Funeral Home, Ltd.
741 Delaware Avenue
Delmar, NY
12054
(518)-439-5560
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Meyers Funeral Home, Ltd.
741 Delaware Avenue
Delmar, NY 12054
Obituary
Gallagher, Judith SLINGERLANDS Judith Gallagher, 78, passed away in her home on November 2, 2019, surrounded by her family after a battle with brain cancer. Born in Albany, Judy was a graduate of Bethlehem Central High School and received her bachelor's degree from The College of Saint Rose and her master's degree from SUNY Albany. She was a reading specialist at the Bethlehem Central Middle School for 25 years. She is survived by her daughter Betsy Eckel Scola (Michael Flanigan); sons, David Eckel, and Tony Eckel (Taeko); and four grandchildren, Shelby Scola, Austin Scola, Annabelle Eckel, and Frederick Eckel. A memorial service will be held in the Meyers Funeral Home, Delmar on Saturday, November 23, at 2 p.m. Donations may be made to the Unitarian Universalist Church in Albany.

