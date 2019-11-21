Gallagher, Judith SLINGERLANDS Judith Gallagher, 78, passed away in her home on November 2, 2019, surrounded by her family after a battle with brain cancer. Born in Albany, Judy was a graduate of Bethlehem Central High School and received her bachelor's degree from The College of Saint Rose and her master's degree from SUNY Albany. She was a reading specialist at the Bethlehem Central Middle School for 25 years. She is survived by her daughter Betsy Eckel Scola (Michael Flanigan); sons, David Eckel, and Tony Eckel (Taeko); and four grandchildren, Shelby Scola, Austin Scola, Annabelle Eckel, and Frederick Eckel. A memorial service will be held in the Meyers Funeral Home, Delmar on Saturday, November 23, at 2 p.m. Donations may be made to the Unitarian Universalist Church in Albany.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 21, 2019