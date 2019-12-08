Burton, Judith L. COEYMANS Judith L. Collins-Burton, 78, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. Judy was born in Troy, daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy (Bull) Collins. She was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School. Judy had worked at W.T. Grants in Troy, Kmart in Glenmont and retired from NYS Department of Education in Albany. She enjoyed watching birds, gardening, bingo, camping and traveling but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Survivors include her children, Nancy (Dennis) Malucci, Frank (Joyce-deceased) Fuller II; brothers, Frank (Linda) Collins and Paul (Beth) Collins; sister, Sue (Eric) Neils; son-in-law, Ricky Dellio; grandchildren, Jason (Stormy) Malucci, Aaron (Cecilee Fleming) Malucci, Kyle Malucci, Evan (Colleen) Malucci, Andrea (Jason) McCarthy, Frank (Kaity) Fuller III, Andrew (Megan) Fuller, Nicholas Fuller and Rhiannon Dellio; great-grandchildren, Rayne, Luna, Ava and Michael Malucci; and her loving dog, E.J. Judy was predeceased by her first husband, Frank Fuller I, and second husband Bill Burton and her daughters, Marilyn Dellio and Linda Fuller. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10, at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena. Friends may visit with the family prior to the service on Tuesday starting at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Coeymans. Contribution in memory of Judith may be made to Senior Projects of Ravena, 9 Bruno Blvd., Ravena, NY 12143.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 8, 2019