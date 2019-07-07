Hasselbach, Judith L. ALBANY Judith L. Hasselbach, 39, entered eternal life suddenly on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Born in Niskayuna, she was the loving daughter of Judith A. Jones and William C. Hasselbach. Judy Lee fought a long battle with depression and addiction. During the past year and half, she seemed to be in the process of reclaiming her life. Now the battle is over, and she is at peace. She was the sister of Jeff Foley (Jeanette) and Josh Hasselbach (Kerry); survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Her aunt Jane was especially kind, loving and supportive to Judy Lee. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Judy's family on Wednesday, July 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany, with a special funeral service to be conducted at 5:30 p.m. Those wishing to remember Judith Lee in a special way may send a contribution to the . To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from July 7 to July 8, 2019