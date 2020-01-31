Culkin, Judith M. WATERVLIET Judith Marie Blonshine Culkin, 82, died peacefully Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy with her family at her side. Born in Troy on November 4, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd D. and Edna M. Matthews Blonshine. Judy was a graduate of Watervliet High School and was a resident of Watervliet for all of her life. She was employed by the N.Y. Telephone Company and later Verizon on Wards Lane in Menands as an account manager for over 40 years retiring 20 years ago. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. She was a communicant of the former St. Brigid's Church in Watervliet. Judy enjoyed watching sports and attending her children and grandchildren's sporting events. She loved to dance, trips to her favorite casinos at Turning Stone, Foxwoods and Atlantic City and vacationing on the Jersey Shore in Beach Haven, N.J. every summer. She was the beloved wife of Cornelius "Connie" F. Culkin; loving mother of Theresa "Terri" E. Culkin Keeter of Swampscott, Mass., Dana M. Duffey of Watervliet and the late C. Bradley Culkin; adored grandmother of Andrew and James Keeter, Sean, Lauren and Liam Duffey, Craig and Casey Ward; dear sister of Karen (Daniel J.) Barron of Malone, N.Y. She is also survived by several cousins and nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. followed by a celebration of her life service at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Eddy Heritage House Activities Fund, 2920 Tibbits Avenue, Troy, NY, 12180. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 31, 2020