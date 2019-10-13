Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Judith M. McEwan Obituary
McEwan, Judith M. HALFMOON Judith M. McEwan, 74 of Lower Newtown Road, died Wednesday October 9, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born and educated in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Christina Townsend Covely. Judy was employed for several years at Comfortex in Cohoes and earlier had worked for Friendly Home Parties, the Civil Defense Department and NYS Department of Tax and Finance. She enjoyed gardening, traveling and collecting elephants. She is survived by her longtime companion Edward Duclos and is the mother of John McEwan Jr. of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Sandra Criscione of Cohoes and the late Anthony McEwan. She is the sister of Sharon Batto of Watervliet, Cracelyn Jegorow of Haverill, Mass., Clarence Covely Jr. and Karin Covely of Oregon and the late Robert Covely. Six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 19, at 9:30 a.m. at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment will be in Waterford Rural Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday from 4-7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 13, 2019
