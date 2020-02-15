Marchese, Judith SARATOGA SPRINGS Judith Marchese, 77 of Saratoga Springs, passed into eternal rest on February 11, 2020, in Florida with her loving and devoted husband John with her. Judith was born in Cohoes and was the daughter of the late William and Telka Kosarovich Fuss. Judith had been employed by The Ford Motor Car Co. in Green Island for many years as a secretary. She and her husband John enjoyed traveling and spending time in Delray Beach, Fla. In addition to her husband John, Judith is also survived by her brother William Fuss and his wife Linda of Summerville, S.C.; and was predeceased by her sister Joyce Mamone. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law Paul Marchese and Salvatore Mamone; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. The funeral service for Judith will be held on Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. at The Bocketti Funeral Home 336 Third St., Troy and at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Troy, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 15, 2020