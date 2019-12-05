Koch, Judith Ruth SOUTHPORT, N.C. Judith Ruth Koch (Wheeler) of Southport, N.C. and formerly of Chatham, passed away on December 1, 2019. Judy was born in Albany on September 18, 1942, to the late Frank and Doris Wheeler. She graduated from Catholic Central High School in Troy. After high school, she met Bob Koch, the man who would become her husband of 52 years, and devoted her life to being a homemaker and mother. While living in Chatham she was a long-time member of the Chatham Fire Department's Ladies Auxiliary. Judy loved music, animals, reading, knitting, gardening and cooking. She was always at her husband's side through any crazy adventure or project he dreamed up. She can be summed up in one word: selfless. She always put others before herself and would do anything she could for a person or animal in need. She is survived by her children, Kathleen Morrone (Frank), Robert Koch Jr. (Teresa) and Lynnette Remillard (Jamie); her granddaughter Sarah Cox (Robert); great-grandson Cameron Abrams; and her brother-in-law Paul Koch. She's also survived by her beloved pets, dogs Sophie, Memphis and Molly and cat Pepe. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Koch Sr.; and her grandson Christopher Abrams. Per Judy's wishes, there will be no formal services, but if you would like to honor her you may consider doing something selfless for a person or animal in need. Donations in Judy's name may be made to Whiskers Animal Benevolent League, www.ewhiskers.com, P.O. Box 11190, Albany, NY, 12211. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, N.C. Online condolences may be made at http://www.peacocknenamwhite.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 5, 2019