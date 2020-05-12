Gold, Judith Silberfein ALBANY Judith Silberfein Gold of Albany died on May 8, 2020, in Albany. Judy was born in Brooklyn and grew up in Huntington, N.Y. An avid golfer and tennis player in her younger years, Judy also loved raising bonsai plants and spending time on Candlewood Lake where she water-skied every year on her birthday. Judy loved to travel and instilled a love of travel and seeing the world in her children and grandchildren. She married the late Emanuel R. "Manny" Gold (of blessed memory) and lived in Queens until moving to the Albany area two years ago. A steadfast partner in all his endeavors, Judy helped Manny author several laws while he was in the New York State legislature as a member of the Assembly and State Senate. Her idea for labeling pills quickly spread from a New York law to laws across the nation and the world. Labeling medicine helped people avoid accidentally taking the wrong medication and helps medical professionals quickly identify what medicine someone took when they are not able to communicate it themselves. Judy was passionate about serving the community through helping Manny during his many decades in government. Active in the PTA and other local organizations, Judy was a leader who inspired and engaged people. The role she loved most was as a caretaker, mother and later grandmother. Judy was a hands-on and full-time teacher, nurse and mother for a child who needed some extra attention. In the days before schools assigned resources to children, Judy took her son to school and sat outside the classroom to be able to provide medical attention when he needed it. As a grandmother, Judy was in her glory - always looking forward to seeing her granddaughters, Emily and Jackie, and taking great pride in their many accomplishments. Judy was predeceased by her beloved sons, Jeffery and Adam; her devoted husband, Manny; and her parents, Ann (Permut) and George J. Silberfein; as well as her brother Michael. She leaves behind her brother Stephen (who her children call "Uncle Boy") and his spouse Linda; her sister-in-law Jane; daughter Sue; son Steve and his wife Bonnie along with their children, Judy's pride and joy, her granddaughters, Emily Borst and Jaclyn "Jackie" Gold. Judy also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Judy went peacefully with her children at her side listening to her favorite song. Due to social distancing restrictions, there will be a small graveside service for her immediate family and the family will be sitting shiva in private. Sometime in the future, there will be a memorial remembrance. In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy's memory may be made to Temple Beth El of Troy at betheloftroy.org. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 12, 2020.