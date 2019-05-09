Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Silverstein. View Sign Service Information Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 (518)-869-1005 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 View Map Funeral service 12:30 PM Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Silverstein, Judith LATHAM Judith "Judy" A. Silverstein of Latham, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Evergreen Commons Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was born October 6, 1942 in South Weymouth, Mass. and was the daughter of the late Harold and Madeline Paradis. Judy was predeceased by her first husband, Robert H. O'Brien. Judy was employed in banking, computer operations, New York State government and in collections with the Bernard, Overton and Russell Law Firm. Judy was an accomplished athlete and enjoyed swimming, diving in Hawaii, climbing high peaks in the Adirondacks and parasailing in the Caribbean. Judy was an excellent artist specializing in maritime art. She was an avid reader and loved music especially Elvis and the Beatles. Judy was a remarkable, wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She will be dearly missed. Judy was the cherished wife of 29 years to Harvey C. Silverstein. She was the devoted mother of Kevin (Stacey) O'Brien, Christine (Howard) O'Brien Foster, Todd (Kimberly) O'Reilly and Kimi O'Reilly. She was the stepmother of Michael (Jo-Ann) O'Reilly. Judy was the sister of Sandra Kelley, Patricia (George) Seifert, Michael (Laurel) Paradis. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Judy's family on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Jonesville Cemetery, Clifton Park. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit







