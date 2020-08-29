Zimmie, Judith Spain TROY Judith Spain Zimmie, age 70 of Troy, passed away on August 15, 2020. Born on June 15, 1950, in Troy, she was the daughter of the late John "Jack" C. Spain and Dorothy (Brundige) Spain. Judy was the secretary of the Troy High School class of 1968. She worked at R.P.I. in a number of positions, including administrative assistant to the president. Judy was well known and loved by family, friends and neighbors. Growing up with her twin brother Jim and older sister Jacki, Judy never imagined she'd one day travel the world beside her husband, Tom. She often marveled that she'd stood beside the Great Pyramids in Egypt, climbed Ayers Rock in Australia, and wandered through Santorini in Greece. But for all of her travels, her favorite place was sitting in a chair on a beach in the sun, a good book in her hands and her feet in the waves. Her laugh was carefree and infectious - you simply couldn't be in a bad mood when she was around, and she always lit up a room. Her lasagna was award-worthy, her Scrabble game was fierce and her dance moves were legendary. She spent her last days at peace in Cape Cod on a beach in the sun, surrounded by her loving family. Besides her parents, Judy was predeceased by her beloved twin brother, James A. Spain. Left to cherish her memory are her husband Thomas F. Zimmie; her sister Jacqueline Mitchell; her daughter Aimee A. Smith (Daryl) of Cambridge, N.Y. and son James S. Braden (Amy) of Austin, Texas; her stepson David T. Zimmie (Stacey); and eight grandchildren, Delaney Jude, Zoe and Trey Smith, Kyle and Trevor Braden, and David, Tyler and Zachary Zimmie. A celebration of life for Judy will be held at a later date.





