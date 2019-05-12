Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Zullo. View Sign Service Information Simple Choices, Inc. Cremation Service 218 2nd Ave. Troy , NY 12180 (518)-435-8030 Send Flowers Obituary

Zullo, Judith HALFMOON Judith Zullo, 70 of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. Born in Brooklyn, Judith enjoyed working in publishing in the bustle of New York City before she met her husband, Michael, and moved out to Shirley, N.Y. There, she began raising her three children before moving to Bowie, Md. with her family. She worked for the public schools in Maryland cooking in the cafeteria so she could make sure her schedule aligned with being home to take her children to the many activities that they were involved in during the afternoons. After her retirement, she moved to Florida with Michael and enjoyed a few years of warm sunshine before moving back to Clifton Park to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Among Judith's hobbies and pastimes were participating in church services and activities, reading copious amounts of books, and crafting such as sewing, painting, and card making. She also loved traveling, especially to her beloved destination of Hawaii. Judith is survived by her children, Jennifer (Daniel) Sandshaw of Ballston Lake, Elizabeth (Christopher) Battibulli of Albany, and Michael (Dorothy) Zullo of East Moriches, N.Y.; grandchildren, Eamon, Michael, and Sophia; and many close friends from many different states. She was predeceased by her husband Michael in 2018. A memorial service to celebrate Judith's life will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, in the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4 Northcrest Dr., Clifton Park. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and join the family for refreshments in the church immediately following. Those wishing to remember Judith in a special way may make a gift in her memory to the at . For online condolences please visit:







