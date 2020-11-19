1/1
Judy A. Benny (McCormack) Bononi
Bononi, Judy A. (McCormack) Benny SCHENECTADY Judy A. (McCormack) Benny Bononi, 61, peacefully entered into eternal life on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Born in Albany in March 1959, she was the daughter of Richard and Gloria (Plue) McCormack; and loving mother of Erik (Lauren) Benny of California, Abby Benny of California, Alex Benny of California and Matthew Bononi of California. Judy was the loving sister of Sabrina (Bill) of Schenectady, Erin (Steve) of Schenectady, Kevin (Nancy) of Mechanicville and Kyle (Joyce) of Niskayuna. She was predeceased by her father Richard; her sister Vickie; her brother Keith; sister-in-law Tammy; and niece Jessie McCormack. Judy was a graduate of Linton High School. She spent the greater part of her adult life with family and friends on the west coast in California. There she enjoyed the beach and the warmth of the sun each day. In later years, she returned to her family and roots in the northeast, living in Schenectady. She enjoyed boat rides, a good book, lunches with her many friends, the L.A. Lakers and of course, her N.Y. Yankees. She made a nice home for her cherished cats, Cricket and Simba, and the love of her life, Benny, who she now joins in heaven. Judy had a warm smile for all she met and enjoyed laughing, the annual family reunions and spending time with loved ones. She is survived by her four children, her grandson Dylan and granddaughter Layla. She is also survived by her siblings, sixteen beloved nieces and nephews and an extended family that includes over thirty first cousins and their families. She most especially loved spending time with Tammy (Barbagallo) Kent, her bestie and BFF. Judy's family is forever indebted to and appreciative of the care and kindness shown to her (and them) by the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital as her time to transition from this life was upon us. It was a comfort and will always be remembered. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at Griswold Funeral Home, Schenectady. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Altamont. All current C.D.C. guidelines will be followed and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy's name may be made to National Alliance on Mental Health - Schenectady Chapter, P.O. Box 974, Schenectady, NY, 12301 and to the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Griswold Funeral Home
NOV
21
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Griswold Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Griswold Funeral Home
1867 State Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-6188
Memories & Condolences

November 18, 2020
