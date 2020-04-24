Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy A. (Bianchini) Nicholson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nicholson, Judy A. (Bianchini) ALBANY Judy A. Nicholson (Bianchini) was born May 25, 1942, in Glens Falls. She passed away on April 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Judy was predeceased by her husband Charles whom she married on September 16, 1961. She was also pre-deceased by her parents, Kay and Al Bianchini; her in-laws, Walter and Loretta Nicholson; her brother-in-law Bob Kruzinski; and her nephews, Al Kruzinski, Bobby, Billy, and Richard Alexopoulos. Judy grew up in Albany and was a graduate of Albany High School, class of 1960. Judy and Charles moved to Schenectady in 1969 where they raised their children and had many wonderful friends. The family enjoyed spending time at Sacandaga lake where Judy would make an awesome breakfast while her family enjoyed fishing, swimming and waterskiing on their boat. Judy loved going to her grandkids baseball, softball, basketball games, and cheerleading competitions. She was their biggest fan and very proud of all of them. She also loved going with her family on vacations to the Jersey Shore, Disneyworld, Clearwater Beach, and Kansas City. Judy worked at Caldor Department store in Schenectady, later she would work for Superior Office Products. After retiring from Superior, Judy took a job at Colonie High School serving lunch to the students which she loved. While at CCHS she had the joy of seeing her grandchildren go through high school. Judy is survived by her loving children, Julie Annello (Mike), Walter Nicholson (Valerie) and Charles Nicholson (Denice). Judy's pride and joy were her grandchildren, Stephanie Annello, Jessica Annello, Ryan Nicholson, Collin Nicholson, Angela Salerno Robin (David), and Anthony Salerno (Jenna); as well as her great-grandchildren, Vinny Robin, Franco Robin and Leo Salerno. She also leaves behind her loving sister Joan Kruzinski; brother Joe Bianchini (Trish); sister-in-law Donna Decker (Chip) and many nieces and nephews. Judy will clearly be missed by her family who loves her very much. Services will be made private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Cure Rare Disease, 1575 Tremont St., Suite 1107, Boston, MA 02120 or donations made online at



Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020

