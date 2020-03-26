Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Huhn Appert. View Sign Service Information W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home 1700 Washington Ave Rensselaer , NY 12144 (518)-286-3400 Send Flowers Obituary

Appert, Judy Huhn RENSSELAER Judy Huhn Appert passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 24, 2020, after a long battle with a rare cancer. She was born in Albany on December 2, 1958, to Brandt L. and Freda C. Huhn. At the time of her passing, Judy was employed at N.Y.S. Department of Health, in the Vital Records Department.Previously, she was employed for over 25 years as a travel agent in Albany at Fugazy Travel and Celtic Tours, and in New Jersey at Hakins Travel and Stratton Travel. Judy loved to travel, visiting Europe, the Caribbean and nearly all of the United States. She loved relaxing with a good book and a nice glass of wine with her canine companion, Freddie, by her side. Judy loved and was loved by her family and friends. She had many long friendships at work and home, and she was always the life of the party. Judy graduated from Rensselaer High School (class of 1976), attended Herkimer Community College and graduated from Southeastern Academy in Kissimmee, Fla. Judy was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Brandt L. Huhn Jr. She is survived by her sister, Janice Tibbitts; her favorite brother-in-law, Jim Tibbitts; her brother Barry Huhn of St. James, Long Island; her nieces, Kristen Tibbitts (Dan Moritz),and Samantha (Peter) Bloem; and her many cousins in and around her beloved Rensselaer. The family wishes to thank Dr. John Phelan and his staff at NYOH (Troy office) for the last six years of dedication to Judy and also her driving buddy, Ann Hendrick. Funeral services will be private due to the current COVID-19 restrictions. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Contributions in memory of Judy may be made to the NYOH Cancer Foundation, a foundation that aids cancer patients in financial need, 449 Route 146, Ste. 101 Clifton Park, NY, 12065. Donations may also be made to the Rensselaer City Library, 676 East St., Rensselaer, NY, 12144. Condolence page at







