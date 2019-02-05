Miller, Judy Lee NISKAYUNA Judy Lee Miller, 70 of Niskayuna, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 4, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Born in Cincinnati on October 8, 1948, Judy was the daughter of the late George and Ruth (Borsch) Scharf. Judy resided many places throughout her life, living in 18 different states by the age of 18. She eventually made her home in Clifton Park.Judy received her education and graduated with high honors with a 4.0 GPA from Bowling Green State for studies in English and also Mildred Elly for business programming. For most of her career, Judy was employed with Mohawk Honda (JSC Auto Sales) where she retired from. During her career she helped pioneer the " buy here, pay here "transaction in auto sales. Judy's hobbies and interests included boating, fishing, cooking and baking. But most of all spending quality time with granddaughters and great-grandson. She adored her cats, "Baby Rose" and "Keke." We will remember Judy for her sense of humor, strong-will, dedication and her drive for success. Her intelligence and knowledge was vast. Loving mother of Robert Troy Pritchette and Jennifer L. Mossey. Cherished grandmother of Samantha, and Jessica, Mackenzie; great-grandmother of Colton. Judy was predeceased by an infant brother George "Buddy" Scharf. Relatives and friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 6, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, where a memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 5, 2019