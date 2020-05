Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Julia's life story with friends and family

Share Julia's life story with friends and family

Galdun, Julia A. SUGAR LOAF, N.Y. Julia A. Galdun died May 8, 2020. Mother of Frank, David, John and Michael Galdun. Grandmother of Catherine, Patrick, Thomas, Geoffrey, Janine, Jaclyn and John. Services were private.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store