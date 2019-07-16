Hunziker, Julia A. TROY Julia A. Hunziker, 90 of Lansingburgh, passed peacefully after a brief illness on July 14, 2019, at her residence with her loving daughters by her side. Born in Waterford, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary Pelish Medick and the devoted wife of the late John "Mike" Hunziker. Julie was a graduate of Waterford High School, class of 47 and was retired from the N.Y.S. Assembly after 25 years of faithful service. She was a member of St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh. Survivors include her daughters, Paula M. Hunziker of Clifton Park and Jan E. Hunziker of Lansingburgh. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Julie was predeceased by her brothers, Peter, Daniel and Mike. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church, Lansingburgh where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. The interment will be in St. John's Cemetery in Troy. If desired, contributions may be made to the Community Hospice, 245 Valley View Blvd, Rensselaer, NY, 12144. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 16, 2019