Dankulich, Julia LATHAM Julia Dankulich, 89, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, in her home. She was born on June 25, 1929, in Chisholm, Minn. and was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Tekla (Matzcura) Sinko. Julia was a loving wife and mother. She loved traveling and enjoyed watching her favorite Soap Opera - The Young and the Restless and Lifetime Channel. Julia is survived by her loving son, David J. Dankulich of Latham and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael J. Sr.; her son, Michael J. Jr.; and her siblings, Mary Banaszewski, John Sinko, Eva Koncher, Anne Sinko, Helen Jillisky, and Sophie Jillisky. David would like to express his sincere gratitude to Jennifer Bruce, Diane Dare, the staff at The Eddy and Dr. AM Jandali for their support and care given to Julia. A special thank you to Community Hospice for the care given to Julia during her final days. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 5, at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham. A calling hour will precede the Mass from 9 to 10 a.m. in the church. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Watervliet. To leave a special message for the family online, visit







