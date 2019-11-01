Fincke, Julia K. ALBANY Julia K. Fincke, 101 years young, entered eternal life on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Born in Earlton, N.Y. she was the daughter of the late Francis and Marguerite Reiners Karnik. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Julia's family on Monday, November 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Tuesday, November 5, at 8:45 a.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, and at 9:30 a.m. in the Historic Church of St. Mary on Capitol Hill where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Coxsacki, immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Julia in a special way send a contribution to the Historic Church of St. Mary on Capitol Hill, 10 Lodge St., Albany, NY, 12207. A complete life tribute (obituary) will appear in Sunday's edition of the Times Union, or may be viewed sooner at www.McveighFuneralHome.com. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019