Julia K. Fincke

Service Information
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY
12206
(518)-489-0188
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
8:45 AM
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Historic Church of St. Mary on Capitol Hill
Committal
Following Services
St. Mary's Cemetery
Coxsacki, NY
Obituary
Fincke, Julia K. ALBANY Julia K. Fincke, 101 years young, entered eternal life on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Born in Earlton, N.Y. she was the daughter of the late Francis and Marguerite Reiners Karnik. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Julia's family on Monday, November 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Tuesday, November 5, at 8:45 a.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, and at 9:30 a.m. in the Historic Church of St. Mary on Capitol Hill where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Coxsacki, immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Julia in a special way send a contribution to the Historic Church of St. Mary on Capitol Hill, 10 Lodge St., Albany, NY, 12207. A complete life tribute (obituary) will appear in Sunday's edition of the Times Union, or may be viewed sooner at www.McveighFuneralHome.com. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com

Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019
