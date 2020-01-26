Scism, Julia M. ALBANY Julia M. Scism, 88, of Albany departed this life surrounded by her family on January 22, 2020. Born September 8, 1931, in Montgomery Ala., she was the daughter of the late Jerry and Nellie Harris. Julia loved the Lord, her family, the N.Y. Giants and her collection of elephants. Julia leaves to cherish her memory one sister; three children, Cheryl Scism (John), Cathryn McBride, Christopher Scism; seven grandchildren, Amber Morst (Emmett), Talisha Clermont (Steven), Jonathan McBride, Jordan McBride, Celifa Landy, Jere Ruffin, Christopher Eastland; two great-grandchildren, Aja Morst, Aubree Morst; a dear friend, Sadie Harper; and a host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; 16 siblings; one daughter; and her companion of over 40 years. A celebration of life will take place on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Viewing from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m., funeral service at 12 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations and Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Internment in Graceland. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 26, 2020