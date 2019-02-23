Jones, Julia MacCracken LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. Julia MacCracken Jones, 88, of Lehigh Acres, and formerly of Stamford and Davenport, N.Y. passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019, in Fort Myers, Fla. She was born in Stamford on September 12, 1930, to Durward and Sally MacCracken. She married Ward Jones in Davenport on January 14, 1956. Julia and Ward retired to Florida 1990. Julia is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ward Jones; her son, Jeffrey Jones; four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; her brother, Frank (Peg) MacCracken and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Allif. There will be no service per Julia's request. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the . Arrangements were entrusted to Hodges-Farley Funeral Home (239) 369-2181.



