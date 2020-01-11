Marcus, Julia TROY Julia Marcus "Jules", 61 of Troy, entered into eternal rest on January 7, 2020, in Samaritan Hospital in Troy, surrounded by her loving family. Julie was the shining light of her family, with the kindest soul and the most loving heart. Julie opened her arms and heart and home to everyone who crossed her path. Her family was her world. She was always giving to the people who needed it even when she had little for herself. She was predeceased by her mother Velma (Honsinger) Marcus; father John Marcus; her son Michael J. Marcus; sister Velma "Jackie" (Fred) Nichols; her brother John (Martha); her sister JoAnn; and her brother James Marcus. She is survived by her daughter January Marcus; brother Joseph (Lois) Marcus; sister Janice (late Gilbert) Thomas; five grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was truly a treasure and will be missed by many. Relatives and friends are invited to call at The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third Street, Troy, Sunday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Interment will take place on Monday morning at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 11, 2020