Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Serbalik Amodeo. View Sign Service Information DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518)-664-4500 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM All Saints on the Hudson Church 121 N Main St Mechanicville , NY View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Christ the Savior Orthodox Church Send Flowers Obituary

Amodeo, Julia Serbalik MECHANICVILLE Julia Serbalik Amodeo, 99 of Hudson River Road, died peacefully on January 18, 2020, at Schuyler Ridge RHC. Born on November 15, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Ignatz and Theodosia Serbalik; and wife of the late John "Harp" Amodeo, who died in 2001. Julia was a graduate of Mechanicville High School and Mildred Elley College. During her long career, Julia worked as a legal secretary for her brother, Attorney John Serbalik and also for her brother Val at his sporting goods store, Val's. The matriarch of a large Amodeo and Serbalik family, Julia was the constant glue that held it all together. A kind hearted and generous lady who was a dainty woman by nature, she often reminded her children, "I may be small, but I have authority!" Julia cherished time spent with family, especially on family camping trips to Fourth Lake. She was also a great cook who enjoyed travel and gardening. She was a founding member and strong supporter of Christ the Savior Orthodox Church in Ballston Lake. Survivors include three daughters, Karen (Wayne) Morgan and Kathy (Bob) Young, both of Mechanicville, and Kris (John) Lanchantin of Delmar; a son, John (Laurie) Amodeo of Mechanicville; grandchildren: Melissa (Jesse)







Amodeo, Julia Serbalik MECHANICVILLE Julia Serbalik Amodeo, 99 of Hudson River Road, died peacefully on January 18, 2020, at Schuyler Ridge RHC. Born on November 15, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Ignatz and Theodosia Serbalik; and wife of the late John "Harp" Amodeo, who died in 2001. Julia was a graduate of Mechanicville High School and Mildred Elley College. During her long career, Julia worked as a legal secretary for her brother, Attorney John Serbalik and also for her brother Val at his sporting goods store, Val's. The matriarch of a large Amodeo and Serbalik family, Julia was the constant glue that held it all together. A kind hearted and generous lady who was a dainty woman by nature, she often reminded her children, "I may be small, but I have authority!" Julia cherished time spent with family, especially on family camping trips to Fourth Lake. She was also a great cook who enjoyed travel and gardening. She was a founding member and strong supporter of Christ the Savior Orthodox Church in Ballston Lake. Survivors include three daughters, Karen (Wayne) Morgan and Kathy (Bob) Young, both of Mechanicville, and Kris (John) Lanchantin of Delmar; a son, John (Laurie) Amodeo of Mechanicville; grandchildren: Melissa (Jesse) Smith , Chris and Patrick (Amber) Morgan, Kelly (Gary) Pitcheralle, Valerie, Jillian and John Young, Danny, Jack and Alex Lanchantin, Julia and Nick Amodeo and Mike Maiello; great-grandchildren: Eve, Calvin, Chase and Dylan. Her beloved sister Dora Daley, brother-in-law, Donald "Pup" Daley and the Daley family were an extension of her immediate family and she saw Donny, Tina, Lois and Maria, as "her children" as well. Julia is also survived by her brother- and sister-in-law, Ernie and Maggie Amodeo and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son-in-law Wayne Morgan; and siblings, Val Serbalik, Anna Shakow, Olga Shevchik and John Serbalik. Julia's family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the Schuyler Ridge RHC Fenimore Unit staff for the great care given during her stay. Calling hours at All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 N. Main St., Mechanicville, on Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday in Christ the Savior Orthodox Church, 349 East Line Rd, Ballston Lake, NY 12019 with burial to follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to either Christ the Savior Church or Juvenile Diabetis Reasearch Foundation (JDRF), 950 New Loudon Road, Suite 330, Latham, NY, 12110. To leave condolences and for directions, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close