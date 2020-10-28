1/1
Julian W. LeVine
LeVine, Julian W. PHILADELPHIA, Pa. Julian W. LeVine, 96, passed on October 9, 2020, at Hayes Manor in Philadelphia, Pa. He was the husband of his beloved wife, Marilyn Ann; the father of Deborah (Huff), Kenneth, John and Robert; and grandfather to 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. An Army Air Force veteran and Syracuse University graduate, he was hired as the physical education coach at Westmere Elementary and taught first through sixth grade gym class for thirty years until he retired in 1986 with a "Julian LeVine Day." Julian is remembered and touched the lives of three generations of Westmere students as "Coach." He was active in community affairs as a past president of the Kiwanis Club and the Western Turnpike Rescue Squad. He was a devout member of the Mcknownville United Methodist Church. Always very athletic, Julian loved camping, hiking, and sitting at McDonalds talking with friends. He is greatly missed by his family and friends for his wit and his caring way with all people. Services will be held in Albany in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation of any amount to the charity of your choice.




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 28, 2020.
