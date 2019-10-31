Barr, Juliana "Judy" LATHAM Juliana "Judy" Barr, age 81, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019, due to dementia. She was born on June 18, 1938, in Troy to Sidney and Josephine Julien. Juliana loved people. She sewed and quilted blankets, little ornamental items constantly and was skilled with knitting needles and crochet hooks. She was always willing to fix anything with the sewing machine. She also shared her love with food such as mashed potatoes, spaghetti and meat sauce, lasagna and meatloaf. For many years Juliana worked at Goodrich Elementary School in the North Colonie School District in addition to over two decades at Siena College where Juliana eventually retired from. Further she was active in the life of her church, Our Lady of Assumption. It suited her servant heart. Juliana was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana. She instilled strong values in her children. She had a giving personality and was easy to speak to and always made people around feel special and loved. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Juliana is survived by her four children, son David Barr and three daughters and their husbands, Catherine and Anthony Campigno, Theresa and Timothy Stone, Jennifer and Robert DelSignore; nine wonderful grandchildren Rachel Campigno, Michael Campigno, Rebecca Stone, Renee Stone, Jessica DelSignore, Morgan DelSignore, Charlotte Barr, Davis Barr and Caroline Barr; four siblings, sister JoAnne Seyboth, brothers, Louis Julien, William Julien, and Timothy Julien; and her many nieces, nephews and cousins. All these she loved and touched deeply. Please join us celebrating her life on Saturday, November 2, with calling hours between 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. with a service following at 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations and Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Neuroscience Alzheimer's Program and Research Fund, Albany Medical Foundation, 43 New Scotland Ave., Mail Code 119, Albany, NY, 12208 and Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 31, 2019