Mader, Julianne H. CLIFTON PARK Julianne H. Mader, 80 of Clifton Park, passed away February 12, 2019, at Schuyler Ridge Nursing Home. Born in Albany on March 31, 1938, she was the daughter of Albert and Miriam VanWely Mader. Julianne graduated from Albany Girls Academy, Cazenovia Junior College and Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School. She spent her entire career at The National Commercial Bank (now Keybank) in Albany. Julianne was very devoted as an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Donna Mader of Georgetown, Texas; her niece, Lauren Hrovatin and great-nieces, Emily and Abigail all of Round Rock, Texas as well as several cousins and by her entire church family. In addition to her parents, Julianne was predeceased by her brother, Donald Mader, who passed in 2017. A visitation will be held on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. all in the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 262 State St., Albany, NY, 12210. Interment will follow in the Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands. Memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church. Arrangements entrusted to Frederick Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit







