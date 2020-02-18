Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julie A. Eck. View Sign Service Information Babcock Funeral Home Inc 19 Pulver Ave Ravena , NY 12143 (518)-756-8333 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Babcock Funeral Home Inc 19 Pulver Ave Ravena , NY 12143 View Map Memorial service 6:00 PM Babcock Funeral Home Inc 19 Pulver Ave Ravena , NY 12143 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Eck, Julie A. RAVENA Julie Ann (Johnson) Eck, 67, peacefully passed away at home on Saturday, February 15, 2020, after a six-year battle with cancer surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 15, 1952, in Keene, N.H. to Barbara and Edward Johnson. Julie was a school bus driver for the Ravena Coeymans Selkirk School District Transportation Department. She retired after 36 years of service in 2015. Julie lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. Julie was a caring and generous individual. As most who knew her know she was an avid shopper and return queen. A proud member of the QVC Club, she exchanged nearly everything she purchased for a different style or color several times to finally return it to get the original item purchased. Some of her favorite times were when she was out and about shopping, stopping for a good cup of coffee, grabbing a bite to eat with friends and family. Many good times and memories were made playing rummy, hosting backyard parties, spending time in her rock garden and on the infamous all-girl road trips. Julie was an aggressive rummy player and often she and her dearest friend Cathy France would enjoy running the table Friday nights. Julie thought the world of her two grandchildren and loved her time with them. Her children will remember her as a loving, kind, caring mother who encouraged them to pursue their dreams. Julie is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Robert L. Eck, Jr; her children, Robert (Karen) Eck of Johnstown, BillieJo (Ken) Mueller of Alcove and Jason Eck of Ravena; grandchildren, Amanda and Kenny Mueller; her sisters, Sylvia Marrott and Kathy Spencer; and her best friend Cathy France. Predeceased by her parents Barbara and Edward Johnson; her brothers, Edward, Delmas, Kenneth; and her sister Carolyn. The family would like to thank Cathy France for her dedication to our family during the final days of Julie's journey. Family and friends are invited and may call from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, at The Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Julie may be made to .







