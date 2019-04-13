Morrissey, Julie Ann ALTAMONT Julie Ann Morrissey, 61, concluded her brave battle with illness on Monday, April 8, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by her family and friends Julie was born in Guilderland, the daughter of Albert and Sarah McAuley Morier, on January 9, 1958. She grew up around horses and many household pets that she loved and cared for. She was a graduate of Guilderland High School and attended Geneseo State College where she met and lured Tom Morrissey into marital bliss. They were married on August 12, 1978, in Guilderland. She became the loving mother of their sons, Tom, Eric and Ryan and their daughter Sarah. Julie was predeceased by her parents; her sister Jackie Morier; and her second child Jason Morrissey. She is survived by her sisters, June Morier and Jean DiNovo; and brothers, Dr. Albert, Hank and Jim Morier. Calling hours are from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, April 15, in New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 Karner Road, Colonie. A brief service will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, in the funeral home. This will be followed by a Mass in St. Lucy's Church, 122 Grand St., Altamont at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made in her name to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, Menands. To leave a special message for the family please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 13, 2019