Hourigan, Julie C. KIRKVILLE Julie Hourigan, 91 of Kirkville, formerly of Albany passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the Onondaga Center in Minoa. Julie was a life resident of Albany before moving to Kirkville. Julie was a secretary for the N.Y.S. Department of Health for 20 years. She was predeceased by her husband William in 1992. Surviving are her daughter Lori Hodge (Robert) of Kirkville; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 31, in the Kirkville Community Wesleyan Church, 7691 Bridgeport-Kirkville Rd., Kirkville. A calling hour will be held from 4-5 p.m. on Friday in the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Community Wesleyan Church. G.F. Zimmer Funeral Home, Chittenango is in charge of arrangements.



