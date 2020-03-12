Mero, Julie ALBANY Julie Mero, 64, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, surrounded by her family. Julie was born on July 2 1955 in Albany. She married her longtime sweetheart, Douglas Mero on June 2, 1979, for 41 years. Julie is survived by her husband, Douglas; three children, Joseph, Jennifer and Edward; two granddaughters, Ava and Madison; her sisters and brothers, countless cousins and loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Elizabeth Kivlen; and sister Maureen Crawford. The family of Julie Mero wishes to thank the Hospice Inn. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m. in the Historic Church of St. Mary's on Capitol Hill, corner of Lodge and Pine Streets. Interment will follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited and may also call at the Magin & Keegan Funeral Home, 891 Madison Ave., Albany on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020